I'm sure most of you watched the Tennessee House remove from office two Democrats who spoke out against the government's inaction to control the use of military-style weapons on our streets, which is the No. 1 cause of deaths among children. What we saw was Raw, Exposed in your Face Racism towards two young black Americans who were expelled from the house without just cause.

If anyone had any doubt as to what "Systemic Racism" looks like, we just got a lesson from those Republican congressmen. But the sense in the room was that these young black Americans had the unmitigated gall to speak up against them and their lack of concern that three 9-year-olds were just shot dead. Well, the nerve of these two upstarts who did not know their place in the world of old white Evangelical Nationalists.

