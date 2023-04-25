I'm sure most of you watched the Tennessee House remove from office two Democrats who spoke out against the government's inaction to control the use of military-style weapons on our streets, which is the No. 1 cause of deaths among children. What we saw was Raw, Exposed in your Face Racism towards two young black Americans who were expelled from the house without just cause.
If anyone had any doubt as to what "Systemic Racism" looks like, we just got a lesson from those Republican congressmen. But the sense in the room was that these young black Americans had the unmitigated gall to speak up against them and their lack of concern that three 9-year-olds were just shot dead. Well, the nerve of these two upstarts who did not know their place in the world of old white Evangelical Nationalists.
Justin Jones and Justin Pearson have been re-installed by the voters of their districts by a unanimous consent, Gloria Johnson kept her seat by one vote. This is what happens when Republicans get a Super Majority. The one to watch is our own state of Florida, the Ultra Gerrymandering of districts despite the real demographics has enabled Republicans to take control of the state. That's why they can pretty much do anything they wish and, their wishes are many. Here are a few on their list: Voter Suppression Policies. Stop as many people as possible from voting. Make it illegal for a woman to have reproductive freedom, including all birth control remedies. Outlaw the teaching of Black American History. Remove all books that made us who we are and gave us our distinct American Soul. Discontinue Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid so that they can cut taxes on the morbidly wealthy again.
There is a war on women, Students, Black and Brown people. These are the groups most likely to vote for Democrats. The governor seems to make all his policies, like banning books based on the ideologies of a group called "Mothers for Liberty," which is a very small right-wing minority with similar views as the “Daughters of the Confederacy".