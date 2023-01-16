I can't understand why some people sit for hours on their cell phone playing games like Candy Crush. I can see why it can be addictive with many different sounds similar to a merry-go-round. And like a merry-go-round clock, time ticks by quickly for those so involved in the game.
I have never played and barely understand the rules. The object of the game is to swipe candies in any direction (so long as it is not blocked) in order to create sets of 3 or more matching candies. Once matched, the candies will crush and shift the candies above them to allow you to accomplish more goals such as matching 3 candies to create a combo.
Candy Crush and similar games are advertised as "free-to-play" to get someone hooked on the game. Later, there are ways you can buy more time or more lives in the game. The game, over time, gets more difficult to win. Rather than discouraging us from playing, this actually makes the game even more enticing than if we won easily.
One of the biggest issues while playing the game is when you run out of lives. Initially, you get five lives in the game. But don't despair. You can buy lives. Right now about 4% of the player pool pay anything, but the number of hooked players are mounting and so is the in-game revenue.
Presently, there are about 3 million young people dependent on these "free-to-play" games, which are not regulated according to FTC rules on gaming. However the FTC recently ruled that since most have a "confusing, deceptive microtransaction system,” this warranted a refund from both Android's Google play Store ($19 million) and Apple's App Store ($32 million). But actually these games are still unregulated.
These games seem innocent but are fostering a new generation addicted to gambling.
China saw this problem and issued sweeping regulations to children under age 18, which will be allowed to play games only between 8 to 9 p.m. (Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and holidays).
Perhaps parents need to monitor their child's gaming time or create other activities to replace this. Matching color candies and being rewarded causes our brains to release dopamine, which is an addictive "high.”
Rewarding our children in other ways may take them off this dark path to gambling addiction.