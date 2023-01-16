Letter to the editor logo 2021

I can't understand why some people sit for hours on their cell phone playing games like Candy Crush. I can see why it can be addictive with many different sounds similar to a merry-go-round. And like a merry-go-round clock, time ticks by quickly for those so involved in the game.

I have never played and barely understand the rules. The object of the game is to swipe candies in any direction (so long as it is not blocked) in order to create sets of 3 or more matching candies. Once matched, the candies will crush and shift the candies above them to allow you to accomplish more goals such as matching 3 candies to create a combo.

