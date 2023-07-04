This weekend in much of Europe and Australia electricity was available for free. This is because there is so much extra electricity being generated from renewable solar and wind resources that the power companies had to give it away for free. These power companies expect that at times this situation will continue all summer long.
Closer to home, in Texas excessive hot weather has created a record-breaking demand for electricity. This has challenged the generating capabilities of local utilities. Texas is not linked to other states and is unable to draw power from them. Fortunately, because so much new solar panel based electricity has been recently installed both in solar farms and local rooftop installation, these new sources of electricity have helped to supply additional capacity.