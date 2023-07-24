I was stewing apples and cinnamon today. The fragrance took me back to my childhood when I smelled my grandmother's apple pie baking in the oven. Fragrances have a strange grasp on our memory. We remember a certain perfume and associate that with someone special or a fragrance draws us back to a moment in time triggering a certain memory. Fragrances can also have a physiological effect also on our body.
For centuries, humans have used natural herbs, flowers, and spices to produce perfumes or aromatic medicines. In the Bible, the Magi offered Frankincense to the baby Jesus. It is an aromatic resin of the Boswellia tree used in incense and perfumes. Many natural fragrances are pleasing and not harmful to the body. However in the 20th century, many manufacturers created cheaper synthetic fragrances which are usually made from petroleum and natural gas by-products. Some of these synthetic fragrances contain EDCs (endocrine-disrupting chemicals), which have a profound effect on the hormones of the body. Hormones regulate many bodily functions. Thus these synthetic fragrances can contribute to early puberty, reproductive issues (infertility, fetal weight, cancers), developmental issues, and breast cancers.
One chemical (phthalates) is used to make plastics more durable. But it is also used as a stabilizer in personal products such as shampoos, soaps, hair sprays, deodorants, and some OTC medications. There is some research that it may lead to impaired fertility and breast cancer. FDA has not taken "decisive action" against phthalates as it claims to need more evidence from petitioners before it would fully ban phthalates. The European Union, Japan, and Canada have already banned this ingredient. The chemical manufacturing industry spent $65.9 million on lobbying Congress and federal agencies in 2022, fighting — in part — against stronger chemical restrictions.
Some other chemical ingredients to watch for: (1) Camphor — possible neurotoxin. (2) Benzyl acetate — affects the central nervous system and (3) Linalool — Respiratory issues. Most manufacturers list only "Fragrance" or "Natural Fragrance" in the list of ingredients, which is meaningless. Since it is unregulated, both terms are ambiguous and can actually mean the same thing. Instead of masking things with fragrances, use fresh flowers or spices to fill your senses. We can try to mimic nature more and rely less on manufactured scents.