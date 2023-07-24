Letter to the editor logo 2021

I was stewing apples and cinnamon today. The fragrance took me back to my childhood when I smelled my grandmother's apple pie baking in the oven. Fragrances have a strange grasp on our memory. We remember a certain perfume and associate that with someone special or a fragrance draws us back to a moment in time triggering a certain memory. Fragrances can also have a physiological effect also on our body.

For centuries, humans have used natural herbs, flowers, and spices to produce perfumes or aromatic medicines. In the Bible, the Magi offered Frankincense to the baby Jesus. It is an aromatic resin of the Boswellia tree used in incense and perfumes. Many natural fragrances are pleasing and not harmful to the body. However in the 20th century, many manufacturers created cheaper synthetic fragrances which are usually made from petroleum and natural gas by-products. Some of these synthetic fragrances contain EDCs (endocrine-disrupting chemicals), which have a profound effect on the hormones of the body. Hormones regulate many bodily functions. Thus these synthetic fragrances can contribute to early puberty, reproductive issues (infertility, fetal weight, cancers), developmental issues, and breast cancers.

