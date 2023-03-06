Fox News or Mainstream
I've been reading a lot of letters and op-eds lately warning us of the evils and lies of Fox News. It led me to think back on a few mainstream media stories that were a bit questionable. For instance, the Nick Sandmann character assassination for harassing an American Indian in D.C.. Turns out it was the other way around. Or maybe the false narrative from the Michael Brown incident. Remember "Hands up don't shoot". That never happened. How about Kyle Rittenhouse being labeled a murderer by the press and the President? He was found innocent. Or perhaps the border guards on horseback whipping illegals with leather straps? It didn't go down that way. Or the big one -- 5 years of false news on the Russia-Trump collusion, and the media clowns rewarding each other with Pulitzers for lying to America. Of course, there also are lies that the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation. Now even the F.B.I. affirms that it is real. I could go on and on, but I would run out of space. The funny thing is that through all these mainstream lies, Fox got them all right. Given the choice, I think I'll trust Fox over the mainstream. Oh, does anyone remember a guy named Dan Rather?