Letter to the editor logo 2021

Serious problems exist at Fox News with telling the truth. As I tune into Fox News Channel, it sounds more like targeted propaganda, similar to Russian TV than news. Hit with a major lawsuit that could change diabolical misinformation newscast — could be on the horizon.

Basically Fox News has gone from being Intellectual cover for your most hated prejudices to a partisan denialism and misinformation network. Unlike mainstream media, who corrects their narratives that were inaccurate or incomplete, Fox does not unless it benefits their bottom line. Broadcasters who object to lying for Fox or placating its viewers with lies either quit or are fired. Apparently, case in point, calling the Arizona election results correctly caused major chaos in the organization.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle