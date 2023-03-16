Serious problems exist at Fox News with telling the truth. As I tune into Fox News Channel, it sounds more like targeted propaganda, similar to Russian TV than news. Hit with a major lawsuit that could change diabolical misinformation newscast — could be on the horizon.
Basically Fox News has gone from being Intellectual cover for your most hated prejudices to a partisan denialism and misinformation network. Unlike mainstream media, who corrects their narratives that were inaccurate or incomplete, Fox does not unless it benefits their bottom line. Broadcasters who object to lying for Fox or placating its viewers with lies either quit or are fired. Apparently, case in point, calling the Arizona election results correctly caused major chaos in the organization.
The problem with Fox and other biased media outlets is they've been feeding viewers tabloid propaganda for so long that if they go truthful, they'll lose their viewing base and millions of dollars. As I watch Fox News and refer to their motto, "Fair and Balanced," I find it laughable.
A lot of negative energy spent attacking Democrats and the Biden administration … never any positive views or insight. Right now as we speak, Tucker Carlson is attempting to "Reverse engineer" the January 6th insurrection. It's unbelievable the lengths these people will go to deny the truth. I mean it's now a tabloid network … what you see and hear with your own eyes apparently isn't real in Fox world.
Fox has been exposed, and my guess is they'll settle with Dominion Voting Systems because a trial with former employees as witnesses would definitely destroy them, not as red or blue, but green as Mr. Murdock confessed.