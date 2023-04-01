On behalf of the Friends of Fort Cooper Inc., the staff, and the rangers of Fort Cooper State Park, I’d like to thank the teachers, 220 students, and chaperones who attended Living History Day on Friday, March 17. We were pleased to be able to host them.
Fort Cooper Days on March 18-19 was also a big success. Thankfully, the predicted rain never occurred, and hundreds of visitors attended, enjoying the reenactments and our living historians.
Thanks to Inverness Mayor Bob Plaistad and Florida State Park Foundation representative Sarah Campbell for speaking during our new fort wall ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The Friends of Fort Cooper is a small and efficient group of 25 volunteers. We depend on donations from local organizations and individuals that lighten our work and lead to continued success. We thank the following businesses for their generosity: the David Rom State Farm Insurance Agency, Circle K Gas, Jimmy Johns, Hungry Howie’s Pizza, Domino’s Pizza, Angelotti’s Pizza, The Bistro, Culver’s, Robin’s Country Kitchen, Inverness Country Club, Olive Garden, Bellamy Grove U-Pick Strawberries, Pudgee’s, Winn-Dixie, Publix, and Walmart.
Not to be excluded, the Chronicle’s sponsorship of Fort Cooper Days, its display ads, photos, and its feature stories are critical to reaching out to the community and retelling the story of this unique chapter of our local history. A hometown newspaper is invaluable for advertising future events sponsored by small nonprofits like the Friends of Fort Cooper Inc.
The Friends of Fort Cooper Inc.