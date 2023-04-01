Letter to the editor logo 2021

On behalf of the Friends of Fort Cooper Inc., the staff, and the rangers of Fort Cooper State Park, I’d like to thank the teachers, 220 students, and chaperones who attended Living History Day on Friday, March 17. We were pleased to be able to host them.

Fort Cooper Days on March 18-19 was also a big success. Thankfully, the predicted rain never occurred, and hundreds of visitors attended, enjoying the reenactments and our living historians.

