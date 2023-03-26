Florida's 47,400 farms and ranches which take up over 21.85 million acres produce an abundance of food products from citrus, strawberries, fresh vegetables to cattle and livestock. Between 2001 and 2016, 298,400 acres of agricultural land were developed or compromised and the trend is continuing. Florida agriculture reaps over $7.4 billion in annual revenues. These land investment practices affect our food production and food security as Florida is one of the top growers in the food chain for the United States.
Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson wants to push forward a program that directs money toward conservation easements which will allow farmers to keep their land from future development. It is called the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program. It works with farmers to use sustainable production practices while protecting natural resources. Conservation easements sound like "legal mumbo jumbo". To simplify it: the farmer sells an easement to the government that limits certain conditions and land use in perpetuity. This is a voluntary legal agreement. An example: A farmer owns land close to an urban area which has a market value of $3,500 per acre. Since the farmer has an easement to keep it a farm, the value is only $1,500 per acre. Thus the farmer can receive as much as $2,000 per acre for the easement. It will also reduce his property taxes and estate taxes when passed to his heirs.
Another legislation that promotes food security is the creation of a TEAM (Tax Exempt Agricultural Materials) card that allows farmers to purchase agricultural materials with sales-tax exemption. Savings on taxes on stock feed, agricultural chemicals, fertilizers, seeds, etc. will keep farmers afloat.
Six states (Hawaii, Iowa, Minnesota, Mississippi, North Dakota and Oklahoma) have addressed foreign ownership of agricultural lands which threaten both food and national security. Locally, 1,400 acres (Levy County) were purchased by a a Chinese company. With China, one never knows the true use of the land could be espionage purposes. In 2021, 6.3% of privately held Florida agricultural land was owned by foreign nationals. SB 264 is for consideration that would bar sale of any property within 20 miles of military bases or critical infrastructure facilities to interests tied to the Chinese government or countries of "concern" (Iraq, North Korea, Cuba, etc). This will be a start for our insecurities (food and national), but should land sales be banned completely to these countries?