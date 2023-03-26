Letter to the editor logo 2021

OVERCOMING INSECURITIES

Florida's 47,400 farms and ranches which take up over 21.85 million acres produce an abundance of food products from citrus, strawberries, fresh vegetables to cattle and livestock. Between 2001 and 2016, 298,400 acres of agricultural land were developed or compromised and the trend is continuing. Florida agriculture reaps over $7.4 billion in annual revenues. These land investment practices affect our food production and food security as Florida is one of the top growers in the food chain for the United States.

