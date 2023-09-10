As a matter of conscience at the very least, every single commissioner should have the bollocks to at least make a pretense of giving a toss about the people in our Ozello, whose lives may have been devastated by the hurricane last week.
We are not interested in your photo ops for the press that you think make you look good, hanging out with the Gov and other obsequious politicos.
We the people want "educated-beyond-8th-grade" leadership and action, not the usual BOCC BS.
We are all members of the Citrus County community, and pay our taxes to:
Not having the roads paved, to not have the Ozello Trail fixed (which is actually good in a way cause it stops some people coming here) to NOT consider looking into hooking up to a central sewer system so we do not further degrade our waters, wildlife and St. Martins Marsh Aquatic Preserve on our doorstep, to not allow a comprehensive, world-oriented educational system, to not vote to rezone property because of developers who are such good friends, to not extend the courtesy of granting scrubbers for inside our septic tanks after the hurricane, to not ponying up possible available state and national funds to have our septic systems pumped free.
Where are our taxes going? Not here.
You are supposed to have the clout with state and federal organizations to demand funds for this most amazing, last of its kind Florida hamlet. Our Ozello.
We the people in Ozello are a compassionate, feisty, irreverently independent, smart bunch of human beings.