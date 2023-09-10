Letter to the editor logo 2021

As a matter of conscience at the very least, every single commissioner should have the bollocks to at least make a pretense of giving a toss about the people in our Ozello, whose lives may have been devastated by the hurricane last week.

We are not interested in your photo ops for the press that you think make you look good, hanging out with the Gov and other obsequious politicos.

