On Thanksgiving, most Americans sit at a table of their favorite foods and give thanks for the gifts bestowed upon them. They exchange stories, watch football, laugh and enjoy the presence of those they love.
For children involved in the Florida dependency court and child welfare systems, the intent and purpose of this tradition are lost through no fault of their own. From the child’s point of view, the occasion is a painful reminder that instead of sitting next to mom and dad, they are sitting at a table occupied by strangers or, at best, willing relatives. They are reminded of a harsh reality, their profound losses, uncertain status, and the reminder of what was and what might have been.
Children, removed from their families are quick to learn the odds stacking against them. Their sadness, anger and frustration, brought about by the loss of family, friends, schools and belongings, affects their self-esteem, confidence and sense of hope. As a result, many fall behind in school, withdraw from their surroundings and become lost in the uncertainty of their situation.
For many of these children, the one bright spot in their lives is the presence of a volunteer who has taken an oath to help them overcome their tragic circumstances. Their Guardian ad Litem Volunteer is trained and works with child welfare professionals and a Guardian ad Litem Attorney, advocating in court for the child’s best interests. The volunteer is focused solely on achieving the goals necessary to provide the child with stability and placement in a loving home where the child can thrive with adults who are willing and capable of providing positive parenting.
As you are sitting around the table and giving thanks for all your blessings this Thanksgiving, I hope you will remember that our most vulnerable children in our community, who, due to abuse and neglect, are not in the mood “to give thanks.” Let us give them a reason to give thanks by being present for a child.
I hope you will reach out to your community Guardian ad Litem Office at 352-812-6971 or www.guardianadlitem.org to learn more about our current volunteering, employment and available pro bono opportunities.