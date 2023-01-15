While I have no problems with small business food trucks, and Chris Ensing does a good job with his businesses. I feel food trucks will only add to an area already overcrowded and no parking.
While I understand Chris needs something to service his customers, who usually are in bathing suits, or very casual dress that can't really enter one of our brick-and-mortar restaurants, we must respect our brick and mortar establishments, too.
When the Splash Pad was being built, a lot of remolding, etc., was put into the pump house. I would ask the city maybe to cut a deal, discount, or something to where someone like Chris can rent for food. We will be utilizing a building that is already there.
If the food trucks are extensions of businesses already established there, that helps, but you still have a parking problems. There are other places around town where a food truck can co-exist. I think there is enough need in that area to justify buying or renting an existing building, or maybe restaurants there, can add additional outside more casual areas and serving times.
Use resources we already have in the area.