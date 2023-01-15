Letter to the editor logo 2021

While I have no problems with small business food trucks, and Chris Ensing does a good job with his businesses. I feel food trucks will only add to an area already overcrowded and no parking.

While I understand Chris needs something to service his customers, who usually are in bathing suits, or very casual dress that can't really enter one of our brick-and-mortar restaurants, we must respect our brick and mortar establishments, too.

