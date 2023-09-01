Letter to the editor logo 2021

Over $119.5 billion was spent in the food stamp program in 2022. In Florida , to qualify for food stamps your gross monthly income must be less than or equal to 200% of the Federal Poverty Level (FPL). This would mean a monthly income of $2,266 (single) or $4,626 (family of four) to qualify. The food stamp program, though worthy, is subject to $11 billion in fraudulent overpayments due mainly to errors at the local state level. Due to COVID unemployment, 41 million Americans rely on the food stamp program, which has led to a 11% increase in error rates for overpayments and underpayments.

There have been many fraudulent cases from selling food stamps for cash to applying for the food stamp program in several states. There have been cases where someone "hides" his income and only reports a lower income. Due to the massive number of food stamp recipients, this may go undetected for years. Some enterprising crooks were able to steal personal information from 8,000 EBT recipients. Creating new EBT cards, they made over $4 million in purchases in the Detroit area.

