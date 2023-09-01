Over $119.5 billion was spent in the food stamp program in 2022. In Florida , to qualify for food stamps your gross monthly income must be less than or equal to 200% of the Federal Poverty Level (FPL). This would mean a monthly income of $2,266 (single) or $4,626 (family of four) to qualify. The food stamp program, though worthy, is subject to $11 billion in fraudulent overpayments due mainly to errors at the local state level. Due to COVID unemployment, 41 million Americans rely on the food stamp program, which has led to a 11% increase in error rates for overpayments and underpayments.
There have been many fraudulent cases from selling food stamps for cash to applying for the food stamp program in several states. There have been cases where someone "hides" his income and only reports a lower income. Due to the massive number of food stamp recipients, this may go undetected for years. Some enterprising crooks were able to steal personal information from 8,000 EBT recipients. Creating new EBT cards, they made over $4 million in purchases in the Detroit area.
Since EBT card data is traceable as to where purchases were made. It needs to prohibit an owner of a store or his employees from redeeming EBT cards at their store. State agencies can also tell if EBT cards were used out of state. These cards can be suspended after 60 days of use out of state. This prevents fraud as they could be stolen cards like the case mentioned in Detroit. EBT cards do not have security features to prevent the theft of data. Making data encrypted and requiring identification would help with fraud. States need to routinely check eligibility by reviewing death records, lottery winnings, wage records (W-2), etc. to make sure participants still meet the FPL guidelines.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
A push by the Biden administration would increase food stamp benefits to the tune of $1 trillion. Food stamp assistance helps the economy more than any other stimulus. A federal study noted $1 billion in SNAP benefits results in $1.5 billion in economic activity and creates more than 13,650 jobs. People living from paycheck to paycheck need to be able to afford good nutrition. I hope for more responsibility in preventing fraud and getting food to those in need.