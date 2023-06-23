Climate change is a controversial issue on the world stage. However, more pressing problems are the war in Ukraine, China's possible invasion of Taiwan, North Korea's development of long range missiles, etc. Yet Biden is touting climate change as the major issue when he or his staff meet with foreign leaders. Biden's weakness invites aggression. During his administration, we have witnessed the return of the Taliban in Afghanistan, an emboldened China and Russia, more Latin American countries falling under authoritarian rule and many aligning with China and Russia.
Biden's green energy policies have caused more foreign oil dependency. In April 2023 , Biden banned new leases in the entire U.S. portion of the Arctic Ocean and is preparing to close 13 million acres of Alaskan land and water from future fossil fuel development. In November 2022, Biden granted a permit to Chevron to restart oil sales with the totalitarian regime of Venezuela. On June 5, 2023 Biden will declare a 24-month tariff exemption for solar panels from four Southeast Asian nations. This could bankrupt U.S. manufacturers and create our dependency for solar panels.
Many of our allies question our strength and reliability with the drastic pull-out of Afghanistan. Chinese propaganda dwells on the fall of Afghanistan as a sign that the U.S. would not defend Taiwan if attacked. Some countries in South America and Africa are looking more to China for guidance and alliance. Russia has partnered with Iran and has a stronger influence in the Middle East. In June 2023, six companies connected with Iranian and Chinese partnership were sanctioned by the U.S. for involvement in a ballistic missile and military program. Saudi Arabia used to be our ally and helped maintain a quasi-Middle Eastern peace. China and Russia are now key players.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Climate change may be a threat in the "far future." But we need to develop a better foreign policy to handle all these threats that pop up almost daily from failed diplomacy. We need to "put out many fires" first. Many things have moved from "important" to "urgent" and the decisions made cannot be too rash or it will add fuel to these fires. A good leader takes ownership of his role and does not play the blame game. Advisers for Biden need to handle the foreign policy issues as our top priority.