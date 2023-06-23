Climate change is a controversial issue on the world stage. However, more pressing problems are the war in Ukraine, China's possible invasion of Taiwan, North Korea's development of long range missiles, etc. Yet Biden is touting climate change as the major issue when he or his staff meet with foreign leaders. Biden's weakness invites aggression. During his administration, we have witnessed the return of the Taliban in Afghanistan, an emboldened China and Russia, more Latin American countries falling under authoritarian rule and many aligning with China and Russia.

Biden's green energy policies have caused more foreign oil dependency. In April 2023 , Biden banned new leases in the entire U.S. portion of the Arctic Ocean and is preparing to close 13 million acres of Alaskan land and water from future fossil fuel development. In November 2022, Biden granted a permit to Chevron to restart oil sales with the totalitarian regime of Venezuela. On June 5, 2023 Biden will declare a 24-month tariff exemption for solar panels from four Southeast Asian nations. This could bankrupt U.S. manufacturers and create our dependency for solar panels.

