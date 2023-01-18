Are you aware of HJR 131 in Florida? I’ll jump to what I feel is most important although it all is important.
County officers shall be elected by the electors of each county, for terms of four years, a sheriff, etc., etc. Be it further resolved that the following statement be placed on the ballot: Constitutional amendment, Article VIII, Section 1, recall of county officers and commissioners. Proposing an amendment to the State Constitution to authorize the Legislature to provide by general law for the recall of county officers & commissioners.
In the Mayflower Compact, we first agreed to support and protect each other, later we agreed to have a sheriff provide us the protection of our laws and liberties and assure our will was being expressed in government. Law and order played a huge part in our founding as they should today, the election of sheriff is critical to our liberty.
Now we ask our representatives to vote on a general law to provide for the recalling of county officers and commissioners. I’m surprised we didn’t already have that protection; in fact, it should be like that for any elected government official. Wasn’t that the intent from our inception, for “We the People” to have full authority over any government?
So, if this Bill has those elements within it how could any representative, regardless of party, vote no on this? I really don’t want to hear reasons; this bill offers security and the means for Floridians to make changes to their representative to assure their will is being protected. That’s really all I care about: give me that and I feel secure in liberty.
So, check it out, only four pages, an easy read. Then let your representatives know how you want them to vote, that’s how this thing works. “We the people” tell our representatives how to vote, but it doesn’t work as well if we don’t take the time to tell them.
Although I believe Floridians do an excellent job of having their will represented. Now it’s time for patriots to express themselves on HJR 131 and bring Florida closer to her roots of Liberty.
Editor’s Note: As Florida law stands, counties which are non-chartered, such as Citrus, do not allow for recall of elected officials. Chartered counties in Florida can recall officials.