I watched the walkout and protest of the high school students in Nashville who wanted their schools to be safer. Congratulations, Florida, a state that just decided to allow permitless, trainingless carry in the state. How many school and/or student shootings await us here. I remain hesitant to go out, other than to the grocery, since the pandemic, but now, it isn't germs or a virus that awaits! Florida is no longer a state that is free — it is a state where many of its residents are terrified!
Sue Kelder Norman