One man is taking over our schools by intimidation, frightening public school teachers and college professors with felony arrests if caught teaching actual history. All the while Republicans stand and watch cheering him on. Ron DeSantis is slowly, methodically taking over every aspect of our daily lives, how and if we can vote, when a woman can access her ability to decide when she can have children, what our children are allowed to read and be taught.

He has taken over our judicial system by appointing right wing anti-women judges as did our ex-president. Republicans no longer believe in Democracy. They know they can no longer win the popular vote, so they need to change the rules and they are getting very good at that. DeSantis' new manifesto "The Courage to be Free'' is not about our freedom, but about his freedom to do anything he wants and no one will push back in fear of retribution.

