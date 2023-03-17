One man is taking over our schools by intimidation, frightening public school teachers and college professors with felony arrests if caught teaching actual history. All the while Republicans stand and watch cheering him on. Ron DeSantis is slowly, methodically taking over every aspect of our daily lives, how and if we can vote, when a woman can access her ability to decide when she can have children, what our children are allowed to read and be taught.
He has taken over our judicial system by appointing right wing anti-women judges as did our ex-president. Republicans no longer believe in Democracy. They know they can no longer win the popular vote, so they need to change the rules and they are getting very good at that. DeSantis' new manifesto "The Courage to be Free'' is not about our freedom, but about his freedom to do anything he wants and no one will push back in fear of retribution.
The most egregious new policy is to reclassify thousands of federal employees to be at-will employees who could be fired by the president, turning them into political appointees. These are the career government workers that saved our Democracy. When Trump wanted them to lie about who won the 2020 election, they did their job. They stood their ground against incredible political pressure. Our mothers and fathers who were called "The Greatest Generation" would be aghast at our march to fascism; 500,000 of our parents died fighting for our democracy and now we have a large segment of our friends and relatives rooting for the despots of the world including Putin. What happened to us? We now live in a state that thinks reading "Huckleberry Finn" or "To Kill a Mockingbird" is a bad influence for our children. These are the books that made our country great and created the American Soul. When some of us say "Make America Great Again" the question remains for who? For old white men who are unhappy with their own life?
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Do they want women still at the kitchen sink, barefoot and pregnant? Maybe they're upset that more and more women are entering politics? Maybe we should be thinking about what we need to do to create the next greatest generation. It certainly would not be by destroying our public schools.