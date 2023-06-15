School's out for the summer and time to celebrate: Florida is again No. 1 for higher education for the seventh year in a row according to US News & World Report. Florida ranked 44th in the amount of money that it spends per student ($9,645). More money for schools doesn’t always mean better outcomes for children. So what is Florida doing differently? The graduation rate in Florida is 90.2% compared with the lower rate of 86.56% nationally. Florida ranks first in the lowest fees and tuition in the country. It ranks high in the two-year college rate (2nd) and four-year college rate (4th) in the nation.
Recent higher education legislation and parental rights legislation (such as school choice) has created one of the best educational environments in the nation. US News used limited measurements in making their decision based on graduation rates, tuition costs, graduation debt, and the number of people who hold college degrees. In another survey including 8th grade test scores and college readiness exam scores (SAT and ACT), Florida ranked 14th in the nation. Still it is in the top 72% of the nation.
The top school district in Florida is St. Johns County. Sarasota County and Okaloosa County came in second and third in the state. Citrus County ranks in the bottom 50%. The average math proficiency score is 49% (state average 48%) and the average reading proficiency is 50% (state average 52%). The U.S. ranked ninth in reading and 31st in math literacy out of 79 countries. We teach math differently than in other countries because we base it on memorization of formulas and procedures rather than teaching the student to think creatively to solve complex problems.
The U.S. teaches geometry, algebra, and calculus in separate grades. Other countries combine all three and teach it over several years. This gives students many tools to use in solving a math problem. Separating the different math disciplines limits creative thinking.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Florida should be proud of their school system. We still have many issues to iron out. But making public and private schools more competitive through school choice will improve and benefit all. There have been more than 18 education bills in 2023 alone to improve the quality of Florida's education system. Children are out for the summer but will return to an even better school system in the fall.