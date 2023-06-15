School's out for the summer and time to celebrate: Florida is again No. 1 for higher education for the seventh year in a row according to US News & World Report. Florida ranked 44th in the amount of money that it spends per student ($9,645). More money for schools doesn’t always mean better outcomes for children. So what is Florida doing differently? The graduation rate in Florida is 90.2% compared with the lower rate of 86.56% nationally. Florida ranks first in the lowest fees and tuition in the country. It ranks high in the two-year college rate (2nd) and four-year college rate (4th) in the nation.

Recent higher education legislation and parental rights legislation (such as school choice) has created one of the best educational environments in the nation. US News used limited measurements in making their decision based on graduation rates, tuition costs, graduation debt, and the number of people who hold college degrees. In another survey including 8th grade test scores and college readiness exam scores (SAT and ACT), Florida ranked 14th in the nation. Still it is in the top 72% of the nation.

