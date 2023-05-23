Letter to the editor logo 2021

Since January 2021, there have been more than 4 million illegal border crossings, according to the latest data from the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol. A more accurate estimate, likely around 5.5 million, has been provided by the private group Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR). The estimated number of undocumented individuals in Florida is approximately 772,000.

Recently, Governor DeSantis signed Senate Bill 1718 to address many of the unbridled issues associated with illegal immigration resulting from the reckless border crisis. Under this new law, all employers with 25 or more employees are required to use E-verify to determine their employees' immigration status. E-verify is an internet-based system that compares an employee's Form I-9 against records available through Homeland Security and Social Security. Penalties will be imposed on employers who hire illegal aliens. This measure aims to protect job opportunities for American citizens. Furthermore, the bill introduces stiffer penalties (a $10,000 fine and up to a 15-year prison sentence) for human smuggling, a profitable business that often exploits migrants through servitude, sex trafficking, and other forms of repayment.

