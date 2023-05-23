Since January 2021, there have been more than 4 million illegal border crossings, according to the latest data from the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol. A more accurate estimate, likely around 5.5 million, has been provided by the private group Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR). The estimated number of undocumented individuals in Florida is approximately 772,000.
Recently, Governor DeSantis signed Senate Bill 1718 to address many of the unbridled issues associated with illegal immigration resulting from the reckless border crisis. Under this new law, all employers with 25 or more employees are required to use E-verify to determine their employees' immigration status. E-verify is an internet-based system that compares an employee's Form I-9 against records available through Homeland Security and Social Security. Penalties will be imposed on employers who hire illegal aliens. This measure aims to protect job opportunities for American citizens. Furthermore, the bill introduces stiffer penalties (a $10,000 fine and up to a 15-year prison sentence) for human smuggling, a profitable business that often exploits migrants through servitude, sex trafficking, and other forms of repayment.
In addition, the bill prohibits local governments from issuing ID cards to illegal aliens. Obtaining a Florida driver's license or ID also allows individuals to register to vote, and issuing IDs to illegal aliens could inadvertently register them to vote as well. Hospital costs incurred by foreign nationals illegally residing in Florida amount to $340 million. While hospitals are obligated to provide medical care to critically ill individuals, this bill mandates that hospitals report the medical costs incurred by these migrants.
While certain areas of the United States have sanctuary cities, which limit their cooperation with the federal government's immigration enforcement efforts, this bill authorizes the transportation of migrants to these sanctuary places. There are over 560 cities and counties, as well as 11 states, that welcome these migrants into their communities without repercussions regarding their citizenship status.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Our federal government has failed its citizens. The influx of countless migrants drains public funds and undermines the quality of education, healthcare, and other services available to Americans. Moreover, illegal immigration compromises national security by enabling potential terrorists to hide in the shadows. I commend Florida for taking decisive action to address this crisis. Legal immigration promotes prosperity and strengthens America. It is imperative that our government enforce existing laws.