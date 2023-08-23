As insurance rates skyrocket, people consider moving. Florida has done zero to help homeowners.
Florida’s governor, Ron DeSantis, has been accused of dragging his feet on the insurance issue, as well as of a “catastrophic” approach to the climate crisis after saying he rejects the “politicization of the weather” and questioning whether hurricanes hitting Florida have been worsened by climate change.
Global warming is partly to blame, but so is Ron DeSantis. Instead of banning books and picking fights with Disney and drag queens, he should be tackling the issues that really matter to Floridians.
Florida's Legislature has tackled the issue in recent years, but much of the focus has been on shielding insurance companies from lawsuits and setting aside money for re-insurance to help protect insurers. When asked about the Legislature’s failure to pass a property insurance bill, Gov. Ron DeSantis pivoted to discuss the rising costs of inflation, which he has frequently blamed on President Joe Biden and Congress.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
However, Florida has the highest inflation rate in the country.