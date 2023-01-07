Letter to the editor logo 2021

There's all this talk about the border clear across the country, but no talks about the influx of illegals in Florida or what Desantis is doing with them. Florida has long been home to a large number of immigrants, many of whom hail from the Caribbean. One in five residents in the state was born in another country.

As of September 2020, 11 million unauthorized migrants in U.S., 772,000 in Florida.

