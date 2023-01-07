There's all this talk about the border clear across the country, but no talks about the influx of illegals in Florida or what Desantis is doing with them. Florida has long been home to a large number of immigrants, many of whom hail from the Caribbean. One in five residents in the state was born in another country.
As of September 2020, 11 million unauthorized migrants in U.S., 772,000 in Florida.
So, Florida has about 7% of the illegal population nationally. Using that information, we can estimate Florida having taken in another 119,300-plus undocumented migrants over the past year, or an average of greater than 325 undocumented migrants entering Florida daily. This means Florida likely has just under 900,000 illegal immigrants living here in real-time.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
So why is Desantis bringing illegals from Texas and sending them to Martha's Vineyard?