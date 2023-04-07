I am always amused to see Democrats flip the script and accuse their opponents of what they themselves so flagrantly and frequently do. Here’s a minor example: They claim Republicans love their labels, such as calling Democrats socialists, and then provide worn, textbook definitions of socialism to prove it isn’t so. Why then do so many Democrats favor or claim to be socialists?
A 2021 Gallup poll showed Democrats had a favorable view of socialism by 65%. Indeed, some now sitting in the U.S. Congress claim to be socialists. Many (not I), according to the same Gallup poll, believe socialism means equality, equity, social services and Flip the other benefits for the people. Clearly, they’re on the magic bus, but they don’t know where it’s going.
That aside, though, when it comes to labeling others, Democrats not only take the cake, they baked it. I would have them hear their own leaders.
Obama famously said, “And it’s not surprising then that they get bitter, they cling to guns or religion or antipathy to people who aren’t like them or anti-immigrant sentiment or anti-trade sentiment as a way to explain their frustrations.”
Though Obama’s statement was false, thereafter those having the temerity to exercise their God-given rights guaranteed by the Constitution were labeled, “Bitter clingers.” Obama might read “Freedom or Death” by Nikos Kazantzakis, in which he writes, “Only two things does a Cretan possess: God and his gun.”
Hillary Clinton: “You know, to just be grossly generalistic, you could put half of Trump's supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables. Right? They're racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic – you name it.”
And, of course, President Biden, fumbling up to a podium in the United States (or even speaking in a foreign country), will frequently label his opponents, his fellow citizens, with all manner of derogatory, nasty tags to the cheers of a handpicked, partisan audience and biased media in attendance.
Republicans are accustomed to being branded with such stigmata and shrug it off, while Democrats fret over their socialist label. How quickly the snowflakes melt. There’s another label for you — shrug it off.