I am always amused to see Democrats flip the script and accuse their opponents of what they themselves so flagrantly and frequently do. Here’s a minor example: They claim Republicans love their labels, such as calling Democrats socialists, and then provide worn, textbook definitions of socialism to prove it isn’t so. Why then do so many Democrats favor or claim to be socialists?

A 2021 Gallup poll showed Democrats had a favorable view of socialism by 65%. Indeed, some now sitting in the U.S. Congress claim to be socialists. Many (not I), according to the same Gallup poll, believe socialism means equality, equity, social services and Flip the other benefits for the people. Clearly, they’re on the magic bus, but they don’t know where it’s going.

