My Grandfather loved to fish, even into his late nineties. He had a large Catalpa (Catawba) tree in the backyard. A wooden table sat under the tree to clean his fish. My Grandfather found that the Catawba worms from the tree made the best bait to catch fish in the local ponds in S.C. Politicians also use "bait" to lure in voters by creating a bill to win over a certain group of voters or to reward supporters. If the bill passes, it is a "win win" for the politician. If the bill fails, the politician blames the opposing party for failure and still lure in his constituents.President Biden through an executive order had set up a student loan forgiveness program. At present there are about 43 million borrowers which currently owe a total of more than $1.6 trillion. Biden's executive order paused repayment at least eight times since March 2020. Student loan forgiveness was a campaign promise and a way to incur votes from the younger generation. However the $400 billion in loan forgiveness would eventually cost the average American taxpayer $2,503.22. In time there will be increased taxes to make up the shortfall. The Supreme Court ruled that the president had overstepped his authority which would have wiped out about $20,000 each for about 40 million Americans who qualified under Biden's plan.So Biden took to the podium and blamed Republicans for passing the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) which helped small businesses stay afloat during the Pandemic. PPP was used to pay salaries to keep workers on the payroll. Almost half of all Americans (47.5%) are employed by small businesses. This allowed 58.9 million Americans to stay employed during the Pandemic. Both Democrat and Republican Congressmen voted for this to help preserve jobs and the economy. Biden claimed now that Republicans were concerned with the PPP as many have small businesses and would benefit. Any government bailout increases the debt but the PPP benefits more Americans than the Debt Forgiveness program.We need to avoid these torpedoes that are launched by a blame-obsessed president and uncompromising dogma from both parties. Many voters have lost confidence in the ability of American democracy to solve problems . Many politicians seem to be working on the next "lure" to gain votes and not do what is best for the country.
Richard Tomlinson