Thank you for taking the time to read my comments. I know there has been a lot of hurtful and inaccurate information spread about the couple that own the FishCreek Boat ramp and I wanted to share some facts with you.
FACT 1. This couple is working hard to create a life for their family that is honest. They want to raise their children to be well-educated. They want to teach them to love the environment and protect it for future generations. They are sharing the concept of entrepreneurship with their children as well. They have put their own money on the line to do something that benefits the community.
FACT 2. They have carefully laid out plans for a glampground, using tents that can be dismantled and strapped down in case of a severe storm and a septic system that is professionally operated. This is not virgin land as some have claimed. There are existing park model slabs and other foundations for pavilions and restrooms, electric hookups for RVs and an existing septic footprint that will be replaced with an engineered, modern system. They want to build on what already exists wherever possible.
FACT 3. They are working to be good neighbors. I know that they have made many concessions and accommodations to make sure the neighbors will not be inconvenienced. They have been hauling off junk and debris that has been dumped there for years, again far from an untouched piece of property. Across the board, they have gone out of their way to make concessions to make it comfortable for all who live around them.
FACT 4. They are working to protect the ecosystem and teach others to protect it too. They are establishing educational programs and operating a voluntary scallop and oyster recycling program that is being financed out of pocket. They also plan to host youth educational programs to nurture this spirit of environmental protection.
The bottom line is that this would be a massive improvement for Crystal River. I see many reasons they should be allowed to build this glampground. Let’s just hope the decision is made on the basis of facts, not rumors, gossip, and attacks.
I support FishCreek Glampground 100%