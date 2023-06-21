The developers of the proposed Sunshine RV Glampground (Fishcreek, in Ozello) keep telling everyone that there would be minimal impact on the environment from their construction of an RV Park/Glampground on the site, which is adjacent to the Saint Martins Aquatic Preserve, on two sides. Please explain that to us so we can understand that claim, because it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to call B.S. on that one. We all know that the so-called infrastructure that's in place there all has to be removed and disposed of, as it is over 40 years old and no longer usable for anything. Even if it was in good condition, it is not up to today's codes. Further, their plans call for a underground septic system, lift station, dump station, elevated septic mound, sewer outlets at all RV sites, water stand pipes, electrical posts, sewer, water, and electrical at all glampground sites. No impact? The site plan calls for two DRA (Drainage Retention Areas) - but does not specify whether they would be lined or unlined? If they are not lined, everything they collect will end up in the water (grease, oil, fecal matter from sewer spills at the RV sites) through the porous limestone rock. If they are lined, they will overflow when it floods (and floods occur often in Ozello), and again, everything ends up in the water. No impact? The planned in-ground swimming pool would need to be excavated through the rocky porous ground. It would also need to be well pointed to remove the groundwater, which would be constant from the tides in Fishcreek. Where will all the water that's being pumped go while they try to install a concrete pool structure? No impact?
This is just a partial list of problems that would be encountered by trying to put an RV Park/campground on this site - there are many more. I’ve been in the construction industry my entire life and I see this being one of the worst areas possible to put such a development. If this development is approved, it’s not a matter of whether a disaster would happen, it’s when it would happen. And when it does, the community of Ozello, and the entire aquatic ecosystem will suffer greatly. No impact? I sincerely hope the County Commissioners vote to deny this ill-advised proposal, on August 22.