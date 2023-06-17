Fire is a danger everywhere, especially when there are no fire hydrants.
I live in Ozello, and it takes a long time for a fire truck or ambulance to reach this area. When you multiply the risk of fire and propane with the number of RVs on-site, well, just sit back and watch the fireworks. There are only three, maybe four fire hydrants in Ozello, none of which are close enough to be connected. Installing new piping would be necessary to connect two fire hydrants that would be placed at the RV site.
This would cost approximately a million dollars or more. What about Wallace Point and the homes on Fishcreek Point if the fire were to get out of control due to winds or the delayed response of the fire department in Ozello? The safety of residents is a major concern. Some campers can be careless, not tending to grills, flicking cigarette butts on the ground, or neglecting to extinguish oil-burning tiki lamps. As you know, we have burn bans in place for a reason. Campers and some residents ignore the ban, or they simply don't recognize the red flags. I love my piece of heaven in Ozello, and I really don't want to lose it because of someone else's stupidity. Remember, it takes no time for a fire to get out of control, but it takes 30 minutes or more for a fire truck to reach Ozello.
Is a life worth risking? Is the life of beautiful animals worth risking? Are the nature preserves worth it? It's all about the almighty dollar. We don't need an RV/glamper campground in Ozello; it simply doesn't fit in.