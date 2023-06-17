Fire is a danger everywhere, especially when there are no fire hydrants.

I live in Ozello, and it takes a long time for a fire truck or ambulance to reach this area. When you multiply the risk of fire and propane with the number of RVs on-site, well, just sit back and watch the fireworks. There are only three, maybe four fire hydrants in Ozello, none of which are close enough to be connected. Installing new piping would be necessary to connect two fire hydrants that would be placed at the RV site.

