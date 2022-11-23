When will our political system stop blaming President Biden for the high inflation rate facing our country? Most Countries of the world blame the COVID pandemic for causing worldwide inflation and product shortages.
But, typical of US politics, they always search for a scape goat. That currently being President Joe Biden. Here is a current list of some of the world rankings:
- Turkey: 83.1%.
- Argentina: 51%.
- Russia: 13.7%.
- Germany: 10.7%.
- United Kingdom: 10.2%.
- United States: 8.2%.
The U.S. ranks in the middle of the G20 Countries, and more than 100 countries have a higher inflation rate than the U.S.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
So instead of looking for blame, how about we all work together to look for a solution to the problem instead of always pointing fingers in a blame game?