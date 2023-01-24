Letter to the editor logo 2021

“Next stop Weeki Wachee!” The snowbirds moaned. The locals laughed. The humor of the Manatee Festival shuttle driver roused the spirits of the passengers eagerly anticipating  the festival entrance.

Observing the happy faces of thousands of attendees, vendors and staff during this two-day event, it struck me that there is a special aspect of attending that has something to do with the many bad things we constantly face in everyday life. The Manatee Festival seems to offer a brief respite of joy.

