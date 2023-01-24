“Next stop Weeki Wachee!” The snowbirds moaned. The locals laughed. The humor of the Manatee Festival shuttle driver roused the spirits of the passengers eagerly anticipating the festival entrance.
Observing the happy faces of thousands of attendees, vendors and staff during this two-day event, it struck me that there is a special aspect of attending that has something to do with the many bad things we constantly face in everyday life. The Manatee Festival seems to offer a brief respite of joy.
Each year in the winter months, well over 500 manatees gather in the warm waters and springs of the Crystal River area. They are unusual and fascinating creatures of the sea. The festival not only provides the opportunity to view the manatees, but also information about their endangered plight, factors involved, and programs of concern to help them.
Attending the festival allows over 20,000 people to see and learn about the manatees, along with being able to buy some unique craft or retail product and service. One can even to walk around with a corn dog and beer or perhaps a gourmet cup of mac and cheese covered with brisket.
Folks may attend for something else as well, especially the simple social need to talk to different people instead of watching TV or staring at a smartphone.
The clue to this is the attire they wear or what they have with them. It is identifying who they are, a magnet of attraction for enticing conversation. Wear a Packers cap or shirt, and a Bucs, Bears or Viking fan is apt to say something to you. Chauffeur a pampered Pekingese in a baby carriage instead of a human child, conversation results. Walk around with a parrot of your shoulder, same thing. Strangers enjoy talking to strangers as a value unto itself.
The vendors whose booths represented educational, political, charitable, or religious purposes welcome these conversations to promote their cause. No identifying attire needed. One booth even provided the conversation of prayer amidst the passerby aisle traffic.
The Manatee Festival draws sizeable attendance because of worthwhile purpose regarding the manatees, plus offering an appealing and large selection of vendor types. It provides the opportunity for people to take a break from daily ho-hum routines and engage in new face-to-face verbal relationships between strangers and themselves.
It is a formula for future success regardless of bad weather or the economy.