The Ladies of Faith at Faith Lutheran Church in Lecanto thank the congregation and businesses for their support of the Tricky Tray fundraiser on Nov. 19.
Faith Lutheran is a small church, but its congregation is very generous and supportive. Without their donations of baskets and/or gift cards and volunteering at the event, it would not have happened.
We would also like to give special recognition and thanks to the local businesses that gave donations of gift cards/certificates, rounds of golf, or actual merchandise.
They are: Breakfast Station, Citrus Springs Country Club, Coach's Pub & Eatery, Connors Gift Shop, Diamond Nails & Spa, Los Magueyes Mexican Restaurant, New England Pastry & Cafe, Olive Tree Restaurant, Roberts Automotive, Spruce Creek Preserve Golf Course, Town-N-Country Beauty Salon, Whalen Jewelers, Winn Dixie, and YMCA. We also thank Citrus County Chronicle for its support.
Majority of the funds received from this event will go towards a designated local non-profit charity in Citrus County, two Lutheran seminary pantries, missionaries in Uganda, to the church for a specific project and possibly other supportive causes that may occur during the year.