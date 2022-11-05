Letter to the editor logo 2021

It is my pleasure to endorse for School Board District 5, our family friend, community servant and School Resource Officer, Deputy Joe Faherty. However, my children refer to him as "Uncle Joe.”

I met Joe many years ago, and the thing I love about him most, is that you can count on him. Whether it’s behind the scenes or on the front line, Joe has helped myself and others at many community events. He is the first one to show up and the last one to leave, always with a helping hand.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle