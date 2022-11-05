It is my pleasure to endorse for School Board District 5, our family friend, community servant and School Resource Officer, Deputy Joe Faherty. However, my children refer to him as "Uncle Joe.”
I met Joe many years ago, and the thing I love about him most, is that you can count on him. Whether it’s behind the scenes or on the front line, Joe has helped myself and others at many community events. He is the first one to show up and the last one to leave, always with a helping hand.
When it comes to children in our community, there is no doubt that Joe puts their best interest first. That has been proven over the last 32 years in Citrus County. From working with at-risk juveniles, students at Crest School, and volunteering for the Key Training Center.
Joe holds a bachelor’s degree in Behavioral Science and a master’s degree in Business and Organizational Security Management. I know that school safety and mental health are his main concerns.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
My family and I truly believe he will do the right thing for our students, teachers, staff and community. I fully support Joe Faherty for School Board District 5.