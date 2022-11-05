I appreciate the opportunity to share my support and endorsement for Joe Faherty to be our next School Board member. I first met Joe while he was volunteering for a local nonprofit event, the Ag Alliance BBQ, during his off-duty/vacation time. And his service to Citrus goes far beyond that.
Joe serves on the Board of Directors for the Boys and Girls Club, volunteers with the Chamber, Key Training Center events, the Phil Royal Legacy, Citrus County Business Appreciation Month, and so many other community events.
School board members are entrusted with one of the most important responsibilities: ensuring that all children in the school district have sufficient opportunities to reach high levels of educational achievement.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Joe is level-headed, a good communicator, reliable, inclusive, kind and honest. He is not afraid to take a stand and has always been one to speak up for what is right, but in a respectful way. Joe has a huge heart and will do what is best for all kids in our community and will also be an extra special voice for neurodiverse students.
Every candidate for every school board in the USA rightly says, “It’s about the students.” Every candidate promises to make schools a safe place for every student to grow and realize their full potential. However, these are just platitudes unless backed by ability - and I can assure you Joe has the ability, the right vision and the right reasons to be a member of the Citrus County School Board.
I encourage everyone to check out his candidate qualifications on the Supervisor of Elections website, Joe's website and Facebook campaign page to learn about his 32 years of experience.
His resume is impressive, but what really stands about Joe is that he is authentic, genuine and compassionate about Citrus County and our kids. Joe and his wife, Dawn, are pillars in the community and it has been a pleasure getting to know them.
Joe's years of active community engagement and leadership are grounded in a long-standing commitment to listening and learning. He brings the experience, perspective and values we need on the School Board.
I have voted already, and encourage you to vote the same - Joe Faherty for Citrus County School Board, District 5.