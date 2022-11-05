Letter to the editor logo 2021

I appreciate the opportunity to share my support and endorsement for Joe Faherty to be our next School Board member. I first met Joe while he was volunteering for a local nonprofit event, the Ag Alliance BBQ, during his off-duty/vacation time. And his service to Citrus goes far beyond that.

Joe serves on the Board of Directors for the Boys and Girls Club, volunteers with the Chamber, Key Training Center events, the Phil Royal Legacy, Citrus County Business Appreciation Month, and so many other community events.

