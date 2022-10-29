Letter to the editor logo 2021

Joe Faherty has a long working relationship with students and staff at Citrus County Schools. He has been a School Resource Officer at various schools including Renaissance, where you do not have the easiest of days.

The students that are there have behavior issues sent there by other schools due to the constant disruptive behavior. He has worked with them to get some of the student back on track to help with their behaviors and back in the regular school they attend. He has formed positive relationships that continue to this day with student that when they see them, they tell him how he was a building block for them to be a better student and do the best they can and change the behavior they had and now leading a good life.

