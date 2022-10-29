Joe Faherty has a long working relationship with students and staff at Citrus County Schools. He has been a School Resource Officer at various schools including Renaissance, where you do not have the easiest of days.
The students that are there have behavior issues sent there by other schools due to the constant disruptive behavior. He has worked with them to get some of the student back on track to help with their behaviors and back in the regular school they attend. He has formed positive relationships that continue to this day with student that when they see them, they tell him how he was a building block for them to be a better student and do the best they can and change the behavior they had and now leading a good life.
Safety for the students is top priority for Joe for the schools. With the Parkland school shooting in 2018, it hit him personally. A close friend of his had a daughter who was killed that day in that senseless act of violence. I saw how it upset him and gave him more passion to run for Citrus County School Board.
When my son had some trying times in his young life, Joe was one of the people who came to help him, and my family get through the issues happening. He was there to help us each step of the way to help us heal and get on a positive path. My son would not be where he is today without the help of Joe Faherty. He has kids’ mental health and well-being as a top priority.
Joe Faherty’s vision for what he would like to see improve will not only have Citrus County schools safer, but it will also be at a cost that is fiscally responsible for the district. He will make sure things are accomplished without unnecessary spending.
Joe has worked hard for 27 years at the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office. I was able to work with him and seen him working with parents, students and school officials. He was in the crisis negotiation team. He knows how to work under pressure and go above and beyond his job duties to get things done.
These are the reason why we feel Joe Faherty is the best choice for the Citrus County School Board.