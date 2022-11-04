Joe Faherty is a candidate running for Citrus County School Board District 5. For those of you who have not met Deputy Joe Faherty, permit me to share some information.
Who is Joe Faherty?
Deputy Faherty has served with the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office since 1998. Previously, he was with the Department of Juvenile Justice, Youth & Family Alternatives, and Eckerd Youth Challenge for eight years. Additionally, he has been one of my best friends for more than 15 years. Over those years, I have been blessed and extremely fortunate to witness and learn about him.
For 30 years, Joe has worked within the criminal justice system, where he has mentored, taught, and influenced the lives of hundreds of young people. I was with him when a young adult approached and thanked him for the guidance and encouragement he gave. What a tribute!
Joe’s education and experience are a perfect match for the school board. He holds a BS degree in behavioral science and a master’s degree in business organization and security management. He taught criminal profiling and juvenile justice and criminal investigation at Rasmussen College. He has been a school resource officer for 23 years and just received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Florida Association of School Resource Officers.
He initiated and led the popular “Shop With a Cop” Christmas program for kids for many years, and was an active board member with Filter Youth Development (now Filter Family Solutions) and is a current board member for the Boys & Girls Club of Citrus County. In 2020, he was presented with the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce Royal Legacy First Responder Award for his work in the community.
“Deputy Joe” has shown his dedication, concern and love for our young people. He cares and, most of all, relates to kids. He has the education, knowledge and experience to serve on the school board. He not only “talks the talk”, but he also “walks the walk.” Although he may be retiring as a school resource officer, he will never retire from his dedication to help our youth be the very best they can be.
Who is Joe Faherty? Hopefully, the next School Board Commissioner for District 5!
Tom Gotterup
Crystal River