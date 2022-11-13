Residents of Cambrige Green have made some references to the cost to homeowners to the sewer project being done in that area. This writer, through a letter to the editor, that appeared in the Sunday, Oct. 30, Chronicle, stated that the cost to convert from the septic to the new sewer line would be between $12,000 and $15,000 as of January 2022 and probably higher when the project is done.
These numbers are highly suspect as being inaccurate.
According the Project Engineering Department, the cost will not exceed $6,000, that cost figure is capped. Yet, it could come in less when the project is completed? This part of the homeowners’ expense can be paid in a lump sum or bonded out for 10 years at 6%. There is no large outlay by the property owners. There will be a connection fee from the house to the sewer line that the homeowner will pay, of approximately $2,750.
The capped amount includes all the offsetting subsidies that all people in the county have received through funding sources to help defray some of the cost.
No one in the country should receive more or less than others who have gotten the same projects. All citizens subjected to these sewer expansions should be treated the same. No one can or should find a problem with that?
The Federal Government is not part of a specific project to help any group over another. I would expect everyone would want equal treatment? Once any entity is treated differently that cause incredible issues, in my opinion?
There is a project going on in the Homosassa area and the figures I cited are what they are subject too. Certainly affordable to all and the benefit of sewers will, most likely, increase the value of the property.
I trust the people involved in Cambridge Green will double check what I stated, through the proper channels, being the project managers involved? They have all the factual details, not any hyperbole or conjecture on anyone's part?