Letter to the editor logo 2021

Residents of Cambrige Green have made some references to the cost to homeowners to the sewer project being done in that area. This writer, through a letter to the editor, that appeared in the Sunday, Oct. 30, Chronicle, stated that the cost to convert from the septic to the new sewer line would be between $12,000 and $15,000 as of January 2022 and probably higher when the project is done.

These numbers are highly suspect as being inaccurate.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle