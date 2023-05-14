Michael D. Bate’s tribute to Rush Limbaugh in Saturday’s paper “Limbaugh gets his road, thanks to Ingoglia” described a good but timid act, one that reflects Florida’s conservative values and common sense in general. Naming a road (or even an alley) in honor of Rush would be a rather bold act in some other states, I suppose, but not in Florida, the home of common sense.
Now that we have a modest stretch of roadway named “Rush Limbaugh Way,” we should reflect on why such an “honor” is so richly deserved. Yet, even this is almost an insult to Rush’s memory. Indeed, even if we referred to I-75 as “Rush Limbaugh Way,” it would hardly rise to the level of properly recognizing his patriotic and broadcasting excellence that “half the country” sought and enjoyed. Rush Limbaugh, like Donald Trump, was a favorite target of the “other half of the country” but always stayed the course, unaffected by the constant ankle sniping.