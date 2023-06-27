What is the purpose of the gas tax and why is it paid at the pump?
What is the purpose of the gas tax and why is it paid at the pump?
If the tax is used to provide for roads and their maintenance to travel on them, why are electric cars exempted from paying for the use and maintenance of the roads that they use.
If the goal of putting more electric vehicles becomes a reality, the gas tax revenue will diminish. It seems fair that all vehicles share that cost and that the burden is more equally divided.
So, I propose that all electric vehicles be equipped with electric charging tracking software so that they can be taxed for the use of the road like all other gas powered vehicles.
This can very easily be accomplished with a software download that tracks the electric consumption used when charging the vehicle’s battery pack.
The burden of paying for the use of our roads and highways can be equally shared amongst the users of gas powered and electric vehicles alike. After all, they both use our roads and highways.
As more EVs are put on the road less tax will be collected and in lieu of increasing the gas tax, an electric consumption tax can be implemented to bridge the gap that is being created by electric cars' usage.
Bob Yao
Crystal River