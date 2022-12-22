The U.S. is a republic and not a pure democracy. Our founding fathers wanted to protect our country from the excesses of democratic majorities, which would weaken our institution in the name of greater "equality.”
As a republic, our forefathers saw the importance that the non-majority community contributed to the republic's welfare and our political justice system. This careful balance is being threatened by those who promote social equality that threaten to undermine the social, religious, economic, and familial roots of our political freedoms.
A good example: Religious freedom is a fundamental American value that we cherish and work hard to defend. LGBT people have gained greater equality under the law. However, it is troubling if one is forced to perform a service that goes against his religious beliefs.
The Supreme Court agreed to allow people to claim religious exemptions from anti-discrimination laws. Not every business man will discriminate based on his religious beliefs. So this ruling gives a voice to both sides and does not hinder our freedom of religion or free speech.
When it comes to elections, the popular vote is used to elect our local and state representatives. However, the Electoral College was put in place to elect the U.S. President. The reasoning was to give all 50 states a voice in the process and to ensure that the more populous states did not overpower the smaller states when choosing our nation's leader. Presidential candidates must campaign to appease different groups of people than only to the populous states.
In close, contested elections, recounts will usually be confined to a state or two, rather than an across-the-country. The Electoral College eliminates demands for run-off elections. This system seems to be working as in 227 years, the popular vote winner has lost in the electoral votes only five times. As a republic, all (small states and large states) have a voice.
Our forefathers looked carefully at the problems of direct democracy and rejected it in favor of a republic. Ancient democracies failed as they became unstable since there was no way to moderate the will of the majority which were subject to passionate short-sighted decisions.
Direct democracies, in time, became tyrannical entities. A republic is more stable as it recognizes that the majority does not the whole of the community. It protects the minority from the unjust majority and secures our political and social freedoms.