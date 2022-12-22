Letter to the editor logo 2021

The U.S. is a republic and not a pure democracy. Our founding fathers wanted to protect our country from the excesses of democratic majorities, which would weaken our institution in the name of greater "equality.”

As a republic, our forefathers saw the importance that the non-majority community contributed to the republic's welfare and our political justice system. This careful balance is being threatened by those who promote social equality that threaten to undermine the social, religious, economic, and familial roots of our political freedoms.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle