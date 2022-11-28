I had to write this with Thanksgiving coming – hoping it will convey some of the enjoyment I had as a boy.
Thanksgiving at Grandma and Grandpa Bellers. They had nine kids, with their spouses, then we’re at 20. Add 51 grandchildren and there was a full house.
Some of my cousins had to stay home to do the milking and chores and keep the fire going (Michigan). We most always had snow at Thanksgiving.
I remember as plain as day Eisenhower was elected and as Grandpa would say with his German accent, he was a (phonetic) “Repoop-li-kan,” as was Elgene, Uncle Henry’s wife. Grandpa was a “Doom-a-Krat.”
When Grandpa heard Aunt Elgene come in from the living room, he’d say, “Hey Elgene, yum-kum-here.” She’d come in smiling because she knows something’s coming.
From the kitchen, Grandma says, “Pa!” and he says, “Never you mind.”
He asks, “Elgene, yum see da new traktor dis year?” “No, why?” Grandpa said, “He got no seat. Mitt da Repoop-li-kan in, da farmer don need em. He lose all his (butt).”
That’s talking politics amongst family, but could you get mad at this man that’s grinning the whole time through his thick moustache and his German accent?
I’d give a lot to hear it again.
I have probably 10 more like this. People would cross the street to say hello to this man to be greeted, “Allo, how goes by you?”