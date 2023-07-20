During the Conservative Turning Point USA Conference in Florida, United States Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) spoke.
She begins with a history lesson.
“LBJ was appointed as the president after JFK was assassinated then he was elected. His big programs were The Great Society.
"The Great Society were big government programs to address education, medical care, urban problems, rural poverty, transportation, Medicare, Medicaid, food stamps and welfare, the Office of Economic of Opportunity, and big labor and labor unions."
"Joe Biden has Build Back Better, and he still is working on it. The largest public investment and social infrastructure environmental programs that is actually finishing what FDR started, that LBJ expanded on, President Joe Biden is attempting to complete it."
Marjorie Taylor Greene says again “President Joe Biden is trying to 'finish what FDR started' by trying to address problems related to 'rural poverty', 'education,' and 'medical care.' She points out it’s similar to when LBJ passed “Medicare and Medicaid.”
So President Biden is, in the great tradition of Democratic presidents, helping people.
Even United States Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) says so:
