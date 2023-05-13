Euphemism is a nice word or way of saying something. The government has come up with many such as “Affordable Healthcare,” “Migrants,” and now “Environmental Justice.” It sounds good rolling off the tongue. It means a fair treatment of all people , regardless of race, income. or ethnicity when it comes to enforcement of environmental regulations. No group should share the bulk of negative environmental consequences resulting from industrial, municipal, and commercial operations from the execution of laws.
Environmental justice fails both the environment and justice. Some liberal groups advocating environmental justice opposed the gas tax, which they feel ends up hurting poor people. So instead they promote costlier EPA fuel economy standards. In the end, it cost drivers and automobile manufacturers more. Gas taxes would have been more effective in cleaning up air pollution as poor people would keep their older cars much longer, which would pollute more than the newer expensive fuel regulated cars.
Electric companies usually charge a higher price to promote conservation and reduce pollution. However, due to pressure from environmental justice groups, they give people who use less electricity a lower rate. Since wealthier homes can afford more energy efficient appliances, etc. they may end up using less electricity than poorer customers and reap the lower rate.
Many groups noted that industrial sites are usually in communities of color and felt that this was in itself racist. Regulatory agencies have found it easier to place pollution industries in low income African-American or Latino communities that lack connections to protest these zoning decisions. Industry usually looks to rural areas because of lower wages, property taxes, and land prices in their location decisions. It is ridiculous to try to build a factory in a multimillion-dollar neighborhood where land prices would be exorbitant. Industry decisions are based on finances and not racism.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Combining environment and justice in one platform has both practical and political pitfalls. Handling the environment in an equitable way through gas taxes and more traditional regulations is a more realistic approach. Inequities will always exist but social programs, educational training, and tax and criminal justice reform can address the justice issue. In conclusion: complex stringent regulations do more to impede than improve a situation.