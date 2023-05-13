Letter to the editor logo 2021

Euphemism is a nice word or way of saying something. The government has come up with many such as “Affordable Healthcare,” “Migrants,” and now “Environmental Justice.” It sounds good rolling off the tongue. It means a fair treatment of all people , regardless of race, income. or ethnicity when it comes to enforcement of environmental regulations. No group should share the bulk of negative environmental consequences resulting from industrial, municipal, and commercial operations from the execution of laws.

Environmental justice fails both the environment and justice. Some liberal groups advocating environmental justice opposed the gas tax, which they feel ends up hurting poor people. So instead they promote costlier EPA fuel economy standards. In the end, it cost drivers and automobile manufacturers more. Gas taxes would have been more effective in cleaning up air pollution as poor people would keep their older cars much longer, which would pollute more than the newer expensive fuel regulated cars.

