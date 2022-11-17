Letter to the editor logo 2021

I would like to thank the letter writer on Monday, Nov. 7, who provided the statistics on the immigrants who come across our southern border. Contrary to Donald Trump’s claim that they are all rapists and criminals, thousands of these people are seeking legal asylum in the U.S.

Asylum is a protection grantable to foreign nationals already in the U.S. or arriving at the border who meet the international law definition of a refugee. The United Nations in 1951 and also in a 1967 Protocol define a refugee as a person who is unable or unwilling to return to his or her home country, and cannot obtain protection in that country due to past persecution or a well-founded fear of being persecuted in the future on account of race, nationality or membership in a particular social group or political opinion.

