I would like to thank the letter writer on Monday, Nov. 7, who provided the statistics on the immigrants who come across our southern border. Contrary to Donald Trump’s claim that they are all rapists and criminals, thousands of these people are seeking legal asylum in the U.S.
Asylum is a protection grantable to foreign nationals already in the U.S. or arriving at the border who meet the international law definition of a refugee. The United Nations in 1951 and also in a 1967 Protocol define a refugee as a person who is unable or unwilling to return to his or her home country, and cannot obtain protection in that country due to past persecution or a well-founded fear of being persecuted in the future on account of race, nationality or membership in a particular social group or political opinion.
Congress incorporated this definition into U.S. immigration law in The Refugee Act of 1980. This is a highly discretionary status, but worth some consideration. It has been the law for 40 years. It now includes people who are fleeing the drug cartels in Mexico and Central America. Try to imagine you are living in a place where drug cartels are killing innocent people at random and your very existence is at risk.
I am the grandchild of an immigrant. Most of us are the descendants of immigrants. Many of our ancestors fled religious persecution, economic deprivation, or fear of death (Huguenots in the 1700s and White Russians in 1919). Why are we now so afraid to admit people from Mexico or Central America?
We are a country, which benefits from the contribution of immigrants. Immigrants picked our fruit, and picked our lettuce and built our railroads. California’s agriculture depends on immigrants who come every year. We depend on the cheap prices of California’s produce every year.
Anyone who hates Mexican immigrants, who thinks they are all drug dealers or criminals, should read the book, “American Dirt.” Why have Americans become so callous?
Albert Einstein, Levy Strauss (blue jeans) Madeleine Albright, Roberto Clemente and Joseph Pulitzer were all immigrants. We are enriched by our diversity, we diminished by our indifference.