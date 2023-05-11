The twice-impeached, indicted and now convicted former President Trump has lost again. A federal jury on Tuesday found that Donald Trump sexually abused and defamed E. Jean Carroll, a writer who accused the former president of attacking her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s.
The verdict in the civil trial marks the first time that Trump, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women, has been held legally responsible for sexual assault. And it adds fresh tarnish to the former president’s reputation as he seeks to regain the White House amid a tide of legal troubles.
The nine-person jury ordered Trump to pay Carroll $5 million. The jury deliberated for three hours before returning the verdict in federal court in Manhattan.
Carroll testified that Trump raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room after a chance encounter one evening in the spring of 1996. My question is, why would evangelicals and people who claim they're Christians vote for such a disgraceful person? Frankly, his four-year reign cost me money due to his negligence on handling COVID, and all the goofball cures that sustained it longer then it should. He also tried a coup to stay in power … I mean what else does he have to do to prove he's not worthy to be president? Shoot someone on 5th Avenue, like he claimed … but yet … they'd still vote for him. Born out of all this mayhem are election deniers, conspiracies and constant lies. This has become a country besieged by misinformation, and politicians like George Santos, Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene and many others don't seem to care how far they drag the country in the mud. When are people going to reclaim their values, and say enough is enough?