A reader recently submitted a peculiar opinion to the Chronicle as to why she left the church. It was because they flew the American flag. Her reason being the church should have allegiance to the Lord only and not country.
The Pledge of Allegiance to the flag, however, has as its basis “under God” instituted by President Eisenhower to differentiate that of atheistic Russia that existed then, as it does today.
The American majority still puts its trust in God, no different than those belonging to the readers’ church. Moreover, what country has loved their worldwide neighbors historically, more than America? Or taking care of the poor and needy of its citizens? A point she didn’t reference pertaining to her Commandment comment about loving your neighbor.
The presence of an American flag on any place of worship is a good thing and not a matter of conflicting allegiance. Both enhance loyalty and trust in God.