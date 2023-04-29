Letter to the editor logo 2021

A reader recently submitted a peculiar opinion to the Chronicle as to why she left the church. It was because they flew the American flag. Her reason being the church should have allegiance to the Lord only and not country.

The Pledge of Allegiance to the flag, however, has as its basis “under God” instituted by President Eisenhower to differentiate that of atheistic Russia that existed then, as it does today.

