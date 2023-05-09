An ancient Japanese Buddhist proverb says, “Loneliness is a nice place to visit but a terrible place to live.” No human being is immune to the pain and suffering of isolation and depression. Without one’s Light within and earthly hope, all is lost. Many Americans are wrapped in a blanket of utmost suffering, misery, and loneliness.
Humankind makes the world unfair to one another. Manifesting from the darkness of loneliness is the phenomenon of anger, hate, revenge, wrath and especially maleficent intent against others. EGO, immaturity, and the psychological powder keg of PTS, stress, and anxiety, and loneliness shape the violent events we watch every night on the evening news or read on digital platforms. One can easily conclude that violence in America takes many forms, from mass shootings to road rage to violence against children and women – to say the least. Will this madness ever stop? How do we protect our public “tragedy of the greens” to maintain our humanity, our social connectedness, and our civil tolerance of one another? Now, we realize that public chest thumping with another American citizen primate never has any positive outcomes.
One can read the statistics of violence – the vast majority of violence committed by perpetrators (read bullies) is committed by people we know. Only 20% of random violence in America is committed by complete strangers. Male violence and its accompanying emotional immaturity, the male fear of humiliation, violent crime, and personalized (intimate) violence against women is a foundational societal reality in America today. If it’s true that we are all not bad people, what are we to do to protect ourselves and our children?
I love the hypocrisy of the security experts who tell us first and foremost, “Don’t be a victim.” This is ridiculous since any of us has the potential to be in the wrong place at the wrong time – then we are engulfed in unwanted violence and death.
Recognize the constant of violence and understand one’s self defense while being able to deal with violence. You already have the tools – maturity, self-awareness, emotional self-regulation, self-control, empathy, intelligence, validity of one ‘s instinct, understanding the behaviors of predators/bullies, and especially avoiding violence at all costs. Distance management of violence is always your ally.
One must read: "The Gift of Violence: Practical Knowledge for Surviving and Thriving in a Dangerous World," by Matt Thornton.