An ancient Japanese Buddhist proverb says, “Loneliness is a nice place to visit but a terrible place to live.” No human being is immune to the pain and suffering of isolation and depression. Without one’s Light within and earthly hope, all is lost. Many Americans are wrapped in a blanket of utmost suffering, misery, and loneliness.

Humankind makes the world unfair to one another. Manifesting from the darkness of loneliness is the phenomenon of anger, hate, revenge, wrath and especially maleficent intent against others. EGO, immaturity, and the psychological powder keg of PTS, stress, and anxiety, and loneliness shape the violent events we watch every night on the evening news or read on digital platforms. One can easily conclude that violence in America takes many forms, from mass shootings to road rage to violence against children and women – to say the least. Will this madness ever stop? How do we protect our public “tragedy of the greens” to maintain our humanity, our social connectedness, and our civil tolerance of one another? Now, we realize that public chest thumping with another American citizen primate never has any positive outcomes.

