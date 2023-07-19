Letter to the editor logo 2021

We certainly know what is in store for America in decades to come. Never once did the six conservative judges mention Higher Education's treatment of Legacy students, students whose parents went to these Ivy League schools and donated large sums of money to build new wings. What an injustice. Tell me again that there is no systemic racism in our country. The question that we should be asking is: Does America reflect the Founding Fathers' values that all people "are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness"? Even then America could not justify slavery, which led us to the Civil War.

We now have a party that seems to be encouraging another civil uprising,

