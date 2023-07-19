We certainly know what is in store for America in decades to come. Never once did the six conservative judges mention Higher Education's treatment of Legacy students, students whose parents went to these Ivy League schools and donated large sums of money to build new wings. What an injustice. Tell me again that there is no systemic racism in our country. The question that we should be asking is: Does America reflect the Founding Fathers' values that all people "are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness"? Even then America could not justify slavery, which led us to the Civil War.
We now have a party that seems to be encouraging another civil uprising,
If they can't get their way. It reminds me of the "Know Nothing Party" that was in power between 1846 and 1860. It was a Nativist Party and was primarily against immigration. Their concern was to stop Irish and Germans from immigrating to America. Their other concern was the Catholic Church. They did not want the Pope to take over the country. That's why JFK was an unusual candidate. That attitude was carried over for generations. The party fell apart due to the slavery issue and the Civil War; half wanted to keep slavery and the other half were abolitionists.
We made a great deal of progress in the country and the courts until the Reagan Revolution, when a group of billionaires and industrialists came up with a plan authored by Lewis Powell, whom Richard Nixon put on the Supreme Court in 1972. His governing policies that conservatives hold dear are still lurking in those halls today. If we don't pack this court there is no end to the damage that they will do over the next 40 years. In this day and age, with the help of modern medicine, these judges will be around for many years. The core issue held by the new Republican Party is basically the same as it always was but it was never said too loudly or not at all, until now. They believed, and still do, that only the rich and powerful should rule and only white male landowners should be allowed to vote or hold political office.