Emotions can be a serious obstacle to thinking clearly and logically, and some individuals may even ignore evidence that contradicts their point of view. Emotions have the potential to cloud our judgment, but they can also serve as a moral compass when making important decisions. Given our busy lives, it is challenging to stay updated on every aspect of politics. As a result, many of us have become "single-issue" voters, basing our choice of candidate solely on one specific social issue. We vote for the candidate we believe can "fix" the problem or correct a perceived wrong. Some individuals strictly align themselves with a particular political party and vote accordingly. Studies have indicated that in midterm congressional elections, "low information" voters often make their decisions based on party affiliation. In major presidential and gubernatorial races, these voters tend to make their choices using the single-issue approach.
A 2020 Gallup poll revealed the percentage of voters surveyed who rated each of the following issues as extremely important: the economy (84%), healthcare (81%), immigration (64%), abortion (64%), and gun control (74%). A poor economy typically leads to an unfavorable outcome for the incumbent. Concerning healthcare, Medicare is a significant issue due to our aging society, with 55.8 million individuals aged 65 and above (16.8%) in 2020, projected to increase to 22% by 2040. Opponents often use the scare tactic of cutting Medicare to sway voters. Immigration, with over 5.5 million people entering the country during Biden's term, remains a major concern. Robert Kennedy's visit to the border highlighted the dismantling of security and camera equipment after Biden took office, resulting in decreased security. Gun control and the interpretation of the Second Amendment resurface every time a mass shooting occurs. Many individuals propose implementing more gun laws instead of enforcing the existing ones. The decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has returned the abortion issue to the states, enabling them to create their own laws. Consequently, abortion clinics will continue to exist in some parts of the United States. In 2020, there were 930,160 abortions, accounting for 20.6% of all pregnancies.