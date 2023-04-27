This letter is in response to some misconceptions mentioned by the League of Women Voters concerning the Popular Vote and the Electoral vote.
We elect our senators, governors, mayors, and most local officials by popular vote. So why not abolish the Electoral College in our election of President and Vice-President? Our Forefathers established Article II, Section 1 to give our country a representative president, while avoiding a corruptible national election. It preserves our American ideals and constitutional form of government.
America is a nation of different regions and cultures. Federalism through the Electoral College preserves these differences while uniting us behind one common federal government. Since we have 50 states, it is important that the system represents them all. With a popular vote it only represents a select group. Every state has a weight in the decision for president. This also protects the minority beliefs that are represented. Popular vote would mean the electorate pursues exclusively its own objectives and the minority would have little voice.
If presidential elections were based only on popular vote, candidates would focus only on high-population urban areas instead of focusing on a larger cross-section of America. The signers of the Constitution feared that the "tyranny of the majority" would destroy our Democratic Republic as it did not consider all voices.
Sadly, more elections are contested and there are recounts. However the Electoral College increases the legitimacy and certainty of elections. Recounts are usually only in a few states. With a popular vote, it would be more difficult to note where these "problems" might have happened. Both systems (popular vote or Electoral College) can not completely eliminate the risk to cheat the system. However the risk is minimized as it may affect one state. Thus 100 fraudulent votes or 100,000 fraudulent votes would still secure the same number of electoral votes regardless. Those 100,000 fraudulent votes would have more impact if the election was solely based on popular votes.
We constantly hear about DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion). The electoral vote takes all people into consideration with their many differences rather than only a majority voice which does not represent all. Popular vote or "Tyranny of the majority" can lead to democratic suppression. Our forefathers were wise when they created the Electoral College.