This letter is in response to some misconceptions mentioned by the League of Women Voters concerning the Popular Vote and the Electoral vote.

We elect our senators, governors, mayors, and most local officials by popular vote. So why not abolish the Electoral College in our election of President and Vice-President? Our Forefathers established Article II, Section 1 to give our country a representative president, while avoiding a corruptible national election. It preserves our American ideals and constitutional form of government.

