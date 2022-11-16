Recent election results were disappointing. It appears that a majority of voters are happy with the direction our government is taking us. It is very likely that if the votes from major metropolitan areas were subtracted the outcome would have been very different.
Apparently, high crime rates do not bother enough of those living in metropolitan areas. Also, apparently inflation is not hurting them. This added to a lot of actions the current administration promotes hurts everyone tremendously.
Another thing that hurts election outcomes is the way campaigns are carried out now. Instead of having candidates get people contacting the voters, it appears that online appeals for money is the way to win. It becomes rather annoying to get so many media messages.
Active party members seem to feel that they are the “party” and their enthusiasm will carry the day for them. Why have party organizations if the active people do not want to work for their candidates?
Also. It appears that God has been left too far behind.