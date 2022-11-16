Letter to the editor logo 2021

Recent election results were disappointing. It appears that a majority of voters are happy with the direction our government is taking us. It is very likely that if the votes from major metropolitan areas were subtracted the outcome would have been very different.

Apparently, high crime rates do not bother enough of those living in metropolitan areas. Also, apparently inflation is not hurting them. This added to a lot of actions the current administration promotes hurts everyone tremendously.

