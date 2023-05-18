Benjamin Franklin said: "An investment in education returns the best interests." Governor DeSantis believes that education will promote a brighter future and has signed several legislative bills to benefit students and teachers in Florida. He signed a record $26.7 billion for the Florida Education Finance Program, which funds the operational costs of public and charter schools. The bucks did not stop there. Another $10 million for Heroes in the Classroom Program provides a sign-on bonus to retired first responders and veterans who become full-time teachers. Dual Enrollment Teacher Scholarship Program got $3.5 million to provide reimbursement to colleges for tuition and instructional cost for dual enrolled students. Another $4 million went toward establishing the Teacher Apprenticeship Program and Mentor Bonus as an alternative to enter the teaching profession and authorizes a temporary apprenticeship certificate. Grow Your Own Teacher Registered Apprenticeship Program Expansion was funded with $5 million to allow other alternatives to gaining a teaching career. As of January 2023, there were 5,294 teacher vacancies in Florida.
Senate Bill 256 gives teachers a voice concerning unions. It prohibits union dues from being deducted directly from paycheck. Unions must give members a record of all costs. Union representation must now be 60% of employees. House Bill 1537 extends temporary teacher certificates to five years. House Bill 1035 creates a Bill of Rights for teachers. It also offers protection when handling classroom assaults from litigation.