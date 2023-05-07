I'd like to offer kudos to the Chronicle. The content of the editorial page and other sections seems to have improved significantly in recent months.
When new owners acquired the paper, I was one of the critics. I worried that opinions printed as news and the appearance of several slanted articles from Center Square, Real Clear Politics and others would confuse many with too much misinformation.
This is not a culture wars issue,it's not Red vs. Blue. This is about fairly reporting facts and printing pieces and opinions that are clearly labeled and don't contain excessive misinformation. I'm very happy to say this trend seems mainly reversed.
Recently the Chronicle has published several fine articles under its "Another View" and "Various Voices'' banners. And an article in the Religion section (5/6/23) , "Are Some Human Rights More Important than Others?" is a worthy civics lesson that all should read and ponder.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
I much prefer reading opinion pieces from the Wall Street Journal and the Palm Beach Herald vs. the slanted fluff from Center Square and diatribes from Real Clear Politics. I would rather read quality journalism from Llwellyn King and George F. WIll than the garbage Oliver North spews out.
Thank you Chronicle. Keep up the good work