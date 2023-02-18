Your editorial on February 15 about the cancellation of a production of “Indecent” by the Douglas Anderson School of the Arts was spot on and unbearably sad for me to read.
I had the great pleasure of directing a production of “Indecent” for a small nonprofessional theater in Michigan in 2019. Yes, the topic of “Indecent '' is not your standard commercial entertainment. It tells the story of the creation and production of a “God of Vengeance,” a gritty play about a small town Jewish brothel owner with social aspirations (largely centered on the arranged marriage of his teenage daughter) who discovers that his daughter has fallen in love with one of his prostitutes. It was written in 1906 by Sholem Asch, who would become one of the major writers of the Yiddish literature. The play played successfully in Yiddish theaters throughout Europe. It moved to the U.S. in the 1920s where it played to acclaim in Yiddish theaters in this country. When it was translated into English in 1923 and sought a broader audience, the backlash was swift and fatal. The cast and production team were arrested for and convicted of indecency – not because the staging was obscene, but because the topic – a love affair between two women in a brothel – was seen as distasteful and “sinful” by its Anglo audience, and some in the Jewish community feared the play would add to the anti-immigrant and anti-Semitic attitudes prevalent at this time. Many of the actors would never recover from this blow to their professional careers and some were forced to return to Europe to be murdered in the Holocaust. Indecent tells this story and the subsequent career of Sholem Asch in ways that are theatrical, compelling, funny and very moving. Directing it is one the proudest achievements of my 30-plus years in theater.